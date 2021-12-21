Sukhendu Sekhar Ray raises a Point of Order regarding a personal explanation by a Member

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, under rule 231, a Member or a Minister, may, with the permission of the Chairman, make a personal explanation although there is no question before the House, but in such a case, no debatable matter may be brought forward and no debate shall arise.

Now, the Honourable Member, who was speaking on the Bill, mentioned my name and the names of other Members of Congress party and CPI(M) (and said) that we were in the Standing Committee and we did not oppose but here we are opposing. He was not in the committee at that point in time, therefore he has no direct knowledge but indirect knowledge, somebody has asked him to do so. I urge for time to give my note of dissent but it was not allowed and that is why I could not submit my note of dissent.

Secondly, just now, the Honourable Member has named my party and other parties that we are manipulating the voter list. This is bebuniyad, yeh bebuniyadi hain … (intervention by Chair)