Md Nadimul Haque speaks on The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, thank you for allowing me to speak on The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill. The previous speaker was speaking about the youth and future of this country. I am raising their voice through this couplet: Bachcha bachcha pooch raha hai acche din kab ayenge/ Amit Shah aur Teni ji kab kursi chod ke jayenge. Main toh yeh poochna chahta hoon ki iske saat saat insaaf bhi hona chahiye. Justice hona chahiye. Justice ka kya hoga jab Mantri khooni yahan par baithe huye hain aur hamare 12 suspended MPs bahar me hain. Is se bada nasha aur kya hoga. Bachcha bachcha pooch raha hai acche din kab ayenge … (Chair intervenes)