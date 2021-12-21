Derek O’Brien raises Points of Order regarding the introduction of The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Point of Order 1

This is on the listing of the Bill today. Yeh jo Bill hain—main ek bar aap ko number deta hoon, Sir, yeh jhagda ka koi baat nahin hain—main aap ko Point of Order … Sir, one minute, I am just giving you the Rule number. First I always like to give you the page number, then it becomes easy for you and for me. Page number 26, Rule number 69. I am on a Point of Order on this listing now which you want to take up for consideration, (which is) The Election Laws (Amendment ) Bill, 2021. Sir, yeh dekh lijiye, Rule 69 sub-section 4, ek Point of Order. Record mein hai, kal yeh Bill Lok Sabha mein pass hua teen ya chaar baje ya uske aage. Aur yahan jo bol rahein hain is mein (Rule Book): “Provided that no such motion shall be made until after copies of the Bill have been made available for the use of members, and that any member may object to any such motion being made unless copies of the Bill have been so made available for two days before the day on which the motion is made, and such objection shall prevail, unless the Chairman allows the motion to be made.”

So, Sir, the residual power lies with the Chairman. I have no problem admitting that, but Sir, listen to this: If a Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday at 3 pm, our right as Rajya Sabha MPs is to bring a Select Committee resolution, let’s say, Sir, where is the time provided? During the (passing of the) Farm Bills, seven of us brought resolutions, none of them was allowed a vote. I am seeking your protection, Sir. This Bill cannot be listed today. Two days, not even one day has passed; it is very clear.

But anything can be done. You can also manufacture a majority in the Rajya Sabha by keeping 12 MPs outside. So anything can happen. (intervention by Chairman)

Point of Order 2

Sir, let us look at Rule 123. This will be on page 41. Where have I got the time as a Member of this House to give you the resolution to send this Bill to a Select Committee? How can you be doing this, Sir? There is nothing left. You want to bring a Bill … listen, some of us Members … I am not getting into the merits and demerits. We can talk for 10 hours, this is a hopeless Bill, but I am not getting into that. I am on the procedure. You cannot. Where is my time to present a resolution asking for a Select Committee? Sir, you tell me this. (intervention by Chairman)