Derek O’Brien raises Point of Order regarding the suspension of Members of the Rajya Sabha

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, you may not agree but the final decision is the Chair’s. Now you come to a rule regarding the suspension of the 12 Members. (intervention by Chairman) It can be discussed. It is beyond? (intervention by Chairman)

Sir, ek second, aap khud dekh lijiye. Please come to … Let us agree on one thing. The residual power is with the Chair. Today, I am not wearing this (pointing to himself). I am wearing a blue dress and coming to Parliament, yes, I am wearing a blue dress. The Chair is supreme, I am wearing a blue dress what can I do? But what about the suspension under Rule 256 (intervention by Chairman)