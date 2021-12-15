Abir Ranjan Biswas intervenes during the Short Duration Discussion on the situation arising out of cases of infection by the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus, to ask the Chair to revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs so that they can participate in important discussions in the House

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, this is really a very serious issue and surely, everyone would want to speak on this. It is of grave concern that not only for our nation but at least 47 countries are affected. But, Sir, it is equally concerning that India is the world’s largest democracy and in this grandest temple of democracy, the Parliament, we have 12 Members who are being denied their right to say anything … (Chair intervenes) We need them back Sir, we need them.