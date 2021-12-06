Sudip Bandyopadhyay makes Zero Hour mention on the situation in Nagaland

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir,

The past of Nagaland is very serious. The organisation NSCN used to operate in the land of Nagaland and it was very difficult for the Government of India to come to a negotiation with this force and to introduce peace in the area. So we should remain alert to ensure that the law and order situation in Nagaland does not deteriorate further.

The incident of the killing of 16 people, most of whom were labourers, along with an armyman, is painful and it cannot be tolerated. I hope that the families of those who lost their lives get the maximum amount of compensation possible and also that all remain united to fight this battle. Nagaland should not be allowed to be thrown into uncertainty. The Honourable Home Minister should come and present a report on the floor of the House in a truthful manner so that everyone is satisfied and everyone gets to know all the details.