Sudip Bandyopadhyay makes Zero Hour mention on man-made floods caused by the DVC

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Main yeh baat re-confirm karna chahta hoon, hamare chief minister bhi jo bolte hain, ki yeh man-made fact hain. I re-confirm it. The reason behind it is that DVC jab paani chodte hain yeh paani ka karan hamare Bangal mein flood aate hai. Yeh uncontrolled water release karte hain. Hamare chief minister ka ek hi demand hai, ki paani jab chodenge, and it is in the thousand and lakhs of cusecs of water, the government should be consulted and things should be discussed in a very scientific manner, in a proper manner so that the people of the state of Bengal can be made aware about the reasons the water can cause massive flooding in the state. I would request you, Sir, to take up the issue with full priority, as per demand of the chief minister, and we re-confirm that this flooding is man-made and that a section of DVC people in DVC are doing it in a very motivated manner.