Sudip Bandyopadhyay makes Zero Hour mention on increasing the jurisdiction of BSF

FULL TRANSCRIPT

The previous month, our chief minister met the Honourable Prime Minister. It is a very crucial issue that the Border Security Force is penetrating 50 km inside the border area. This is not supported by the Government of West Bengal. Our humble submission to the Government is that a law and order problem will be created in any state if the BSF is allowed to encroach up to 50 km inside. In Gujarat, on the other hand, the BSF’s jurisdiction has been reduced from 80 km to up to 50 km. The present issue about the BSF is there not only in Bengal but in four other states Sir, you are well aware of what happened in Nagaland. This deployment of Central forces in different places will never be good for the Government.

Our humble submission to the government is that to let the BSF go back to the border areas, according to the earlier rule, and cancel or withdraw the order allowing the BSF entry up to 50 km inside, which is totally in opposition to the federal structure of the functioning of the Government. We hope it will be implemented immediately.