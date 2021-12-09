Saugata Roy speaks on The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Pranaam Madam,

With all the force at my command, I oppose the two Ordinances. The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021. They amend Section 25 of The Vigilance Commission Act and Section 4 B of The Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

The government of today has always been following the ordinance route from the first day when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister he brought an Ordinance so that Nipendra Mishra, former chairman of TRAI, could be appointed in the private sector. He has followed the ordinance route since as his principal secretary, and now he has taken the step to favour his favourite officers.

It is said that ED and CBI are two arms of the Prime Minister or of the present government. What was so important about Sanjay Kumar Mishra? He was to retire on 17th November. Three days before his retirement one ordinance was brought which said that the government had the power to extend the tenure of the ED chief to five years and the CBI chief to five years, and this was done in a manner which is like hanging a carrot before a donkey, that you get two years now, if you work for me I will give you another year, if you still work for me I will give you another year.

I have never seen such a malafide legislation in my life. Dangling carrots before the donkeys who head the CBI and the ED. This is utterly violative of all principles of the constitution and as Madam, you will know that the Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice L.N. Rao passed an order underlining the extension of tenure should be done only in rare and exceptional cases. He said that you cannot go on giving extensions. The government has brought this ordinance to circumvent the Supreme Court judgement. Is this the way our democracy should function? Supreme Court order dega aur usko bypass karne ke liye kanoon laya jayega. Bolta hamara 303 hum kuch bhi karega. Yeh 303 ulta ho jayega Ma’am.

This is an example of the dictatorial attitude of the Government. If I may say that while calling this law very bad I want to bring certain points to your notice ma’am.

One is that the CBI and ED have both been accused of catering to the political interest of the Ruling Party. Not one Opposition Party has been left out of their grip – Congress, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, National Conference, DMK, Socialist Party. Cases have been lodged against all of them. The moment somebody joins BJP, all his cases are forgotten.

Agar Raja ke upar galati se case diya gaya, Suniye na, Raja ke upar case dia gaya, galati kia, House mein bol raha hu. Two wrongs do not make a right. Na, Na, I know, Sir he is a great votery of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Director, CBI and Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Director, ED, he is maintaining close relations with them…. it does not matter. This House is not for personal relations. Raja showed courage, he did not apply for the bail, you know, till all the other people in his case were released. Then he is a top lawyer, he applied and got bail. Raja said that he had given licenses on a first come, first served basis to help the poor people. I think Raja vindicated himself, and ultimately he was acquitted. Jo galati kiya, woh power ke bahar hai. Aaap bhi galati kar rahe hai, power ke bahar chale jayenge..

Madam, yeh jo hua hain, kharap huya hain. Yeh dono sangathan, totally spoil kiya gaya. ED isko jo dekhna hai….Prevention of Money Laundering Act and FEMA, woh kaam nehi karta hain. Sarkar ka nirdesh me logo ka piche par jata hain. Paschim Bangal mein kitne logon ke piche CBI, ED case kiya hain, jit paya? Aaplog haar ke bhoot ho gaya. Aapka Home Minister jake bola, “Agle baar, 200 par”, sablog—BJP ke hanuman log – sab kudke Paschim Bangal ke upar para. Kya hua? Aaap haar gaya, sau seat bhi aapko nehi mila. Yehi bhavishya aapko hone wala hain.

Sushil-babu, aap bhi aaye the Paschim Bangal mein, kya hua aap logo ko? Haar ke bhoot ho giya. <Chair interrupts>

Raja jail giya, kya hua? Raja ka party Tamil Nadu me jit giya, DMK jit giya, BJP aur uske allies AIADMK har giya. Yeh kaida se chalta nehi hai. Mein dukhi hu is liye ki yeh jo Kumar sahab jo hain, Dr Jitendra Singh, achha admi hai, lekin achha admi kharab kanoon laa raha hain. Mera dukh is baat ki hain, ke achha admi ko istemaal karke—Modiji kyun nehi aate, yeh to unka daftar ka hai, DoPT ka? Modiji ek baar muh nehi dikhata hain Parliament me. Usko hum saal me ek baar dekhte hain kyo? He should have faced, kyun darte hain Parliament ko face karne ke liye, kyun nehin aate hain? Yeh kya Minister of State ka kaam hain, yeh Bill pass karana? Chhoriye, Lok Sabha face nehi karenge.

Madam, mein short kar lunga, mera kewal political attack karna tha, kanoon toh Kalyan Banerjee bataye hain. Mera bolna hai ki yeh hathyar se chalega nahi, hum dikha diya, aur bolta hai. What they say ki international karan ke liye inko rakhna hai. Toh aajkaal crime international hain. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal aur Sanjay Kumar Mishra nehi rahne se international relationship nehi chalega, <chair interrupts> Dus baar bolunga, kaun kanoon mein aap bolenge ki nehi bol sakte hain. Uska naam hain, hum 10 baar para hain, Sanjay Kumar Mishra aur Subodh Kumar Jaiswal ko extension nehi dena chahiye <Chair interrupts> yehi bhi to dictatorial hai Madam? <Chair interrupts, with ruling party MPs>

Yeh mike off mat kijiye, mera dus minute bhi nehi hua, kyuki mein ruling party ke khilaf bol raha hu? Kyu mera mike off kiya? (repeated interruptions from Treasury benches)