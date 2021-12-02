Saugata Roy seeks clarification on Question on developing Shirdi as a smart city

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir,

I think that the Minister has misunderstood or misconstrued the question. The question, if you may note, is what is to be done to develop Shirdi as a modern or smart city. Now, (the) question is whether you will develop it as a smart city. ‘Smart city’ has a particular connotation as far as your ministry is concerned. The question is whether you are really going to do something to, please, please, please, modernise Shirdi. Now, if I may mention to the minister, that earlier under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission, there was a special provision for (the) development of pilgrimage places, tourist places like Puri, Haridwar, Nanded in Maharashtra.

May I ask the Honourable Minister whether the government is going to renew such a project and has a special project for the development of holy cities and tourist-interest cities instead of going by your smart city, as the smart city programme as a whole has failed, if I may humbly submit? Nobody wants a ‘smart city’ according to your connotations. We want modern cities. Are you are going to take steps to turn Shirdi into a modern city?