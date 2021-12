Saugata Roy opposes the introduction of The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Rule 22(1). I beg to oppose the introduction of The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021. As it is, I oppose the way in which the Government has brought this Bill in a hurry. This Bill needs total discussion amongst all the stakeholders. The minority people are totally opposed to this Bill. The IUML is opposed … (inaudble) (Speaker Interrupts)