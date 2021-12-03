Saugata Roy opposes the introduction of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill

Sir,

Under rule 72(1) of the Rules of Procedure, I oppose the move to introduce a Bill to further amend The Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003. Sir, abhi bolne dijiye.This Bill was brought in the form of an ordinance to extend the tenure of the director of the Enforcement Directorate, or, ED, up to a period of five years. The Enforcement Directorate has become a major arm of the Government and the Prime Minister to harass Opposition leaders and different state governments. The period of directorship was for two years. What is the great necessity, what is the greatness of this directorate that the director needs to be given an extension of up to five years? To fulfil the political aims of the Government?

Now, if you see, Sir, regarding the appointment of officers of Directorate of Enforcement, clause 25(D) of The Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 says: “The Directorate of Enforcement shall continue to hold office for a period of not less than two years from the date on which he/she assumes office”. Now, the present director is being sought to be given an extension of up to five years so that he can pursue the vindictive cases which the government has lodged against Opposition people. This is against all principles of justice and equity. This is to favour the favoured officers of the Government who are used to hound the Opposition and therefore, on the basis of this opposition, I urge a revision of this amendment.