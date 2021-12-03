Saugata Roy opposes introduction of The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I oppose the introduction of The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

I want to point out to you a special thing. If you read the statement of objects and reason for the two Bills, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill and this Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, the first three paragraphs are the same. The government did not even care to have it drafted differently and they gave the same logic for CBI and ED, but they are two arms of the government. Also, as it has been said by the Supreme Court, CBI has become a caged parrot. It is no longer the premier investigative agency of the country. It is an agency of the … (interrupted by Speaker)

Sir, yeh Bill sarasar loktantra ke khilaf hai. The CBI is being used to harass the Opposition. If you circulate the Supreme Court judgement, Sir, in which the CBI was called a caged parrot, it will be seen that its judgment is being bypassed and a particular person is being favoured because he is carrying out the orders of the Government. I oppose this Bill, Sir.