Saugata Roy makes Zero Hour mention on demanding of the Government the starting of booster dose against COVID-19 in view of the threat from the Omicron variant

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, thank you.

Through you, I demand of the Government the starting of booster dose for COVID-19 for the whole country immediately. Due to some differences of opinion among the expert committees, India has not started the booster dose. Now, Omicron has entered India and already the number of affected people in India has become 40. Maharashtra had two more Omicron cases. Due to the problems related to genome sequencing, it is not easy to find out whether a particular patient is infused with the Omicron variant. In Maharashtra, yesterday two well-known film artistes became affected by COVID-19—Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora—which is a matter of concern for all of us. I demand that the third dose or the booster dose should be started immediately. Young people between 12 and 18 years of age, who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, should also get booster injections. I may just mention that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared an Omicron emergency in his country and they have started giving booster doses. The COVID-19 pandemic has become a big pandemic and we are all scared about whether the third wave will come. If it indeed comes, we should not be caught unawares.

Thank you, Sir.