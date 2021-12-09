Saugata Roy asks a Supplementary Question on the manufacturing of civil aircraft in India

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, the Minister has given a reply which is very skimpy. My question was about whether the government had taken any steps to improve civil aircraft manufacturing in India. We now have to buy at least Rs 7 lakh crore worth of aircraft from Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, Bombardier, etc. They are dominating the market. Now, it was expected that with the Make in India scheme in place, we would start manufacturing civil aircraft.

May I know from the Honourable Minister what steps is he taking to start the manufacturing of passenger aircraft in India? We have done well in the field of military aircraft but in passenger aircraft, we are far behind. Will the young, enthusiastic Minister take some steps in this regard?