Sajda Ahmed asks a Question on the opening of banks in unbanked rural areas in her constituency

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, the people of rural areas mostly depend on ATMs and bank branches to extend banking services. There is an advisory by the RBI that banks, while preparing their annual branch expansion plans, should allocate at least 25 per cent of the total branches proposed to be opened in unbanked rural areas.

Sir, you may recall that I had made requests for the opening of public sector banks in two unbanked gram panchayat areas in my constituency, in Halyan GP of Bagnan and the other in Tehatta-Kantaberia in Ulluberia-II block, and ATMs in Pinky Market and Garbhawanipur Bus Stand in Udaynayanpur, and also in Azangachi and Songrudhat in Ulluberia-I and II blocks.

I made a request to the Finance Ministry twice before and even raised the issue in the House, but no branch has been opened yet.

My question is, could the Ministry please consider the opening of the two bank branches and five ATMs in my constituency?