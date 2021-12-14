Sajda Ahmed asks a Question on the inclusion of brick and modem soling roads under PMGSY-III

Sir, under PMGSY-III, many rural roads paved with bricks and modem soling are not getting sanctioned by the Ministry in West Bengal, particularly in my constituency. Officials of PMGSY say that only old and damaged concrete roads will be sanctioned for upgradation. Due to this technical issue, many priority roads providing important connectivity with markets, schools and health centres are not getting built under PMGSY-III.

Sir, my question is, would the Government review its guidelines to include brick and modem soling roads to be considered under PMGSY-III?

Thank you, Sir.