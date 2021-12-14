Sajda Ahmed asks a Question on doubling the income of rural people

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the country witnessed the pathetic state of the migrant rural population. In India, the cause of the migration of rural people to cities is, first and foremost, related to earnings and jobs. In spite of the Rurban Mission being in place for the last seven years, there are still huge disparities between urban and rural incomes and living standards.

My question is, has the Government outlined any timeframe to double the income of rural people and if so, when will it happen?