Pratima Mondal makes Zero Hour mention on dedicating a day in every session to the discussion of women’s issues

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Thank you, Honourable Chairman Sir, for allowing me to speak during the Zero Hour.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau, crimes against women are on the rise in the country and as per the latest report, ‘Crime in India 2019’, the reported cases of crimes against women increased from 3,45,989 cases in 2017 to 3,91,601 in 2019. In every field, ranging from education, labour force, media to others—the list is endless—women are suffering in India. The wage gap between men and women in India is among the worst in the world. The Monster Salary Index says that Indian men earn 25 per cent more than women for doing the same kind of work. Innumerable reforms are necessary to bring about a change in women’s position. Thus, it is necessary that Parliament dedicates a day to discuss women’s issues in every session, This I say, being inspired by and in support of, the petition initiated by women’s empowerment activists through social media platforms.

Sir, I hope that you, as the custodian of this House, and all the Honourable Members will support this innovative plan.

Thank you, Sir.