Kalyan Banerjee makes Zero Hour mention on the steps taken by the Government to fight the threat of the Omicron variant

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I just want to say that today it has been reported that because of Omicron, one person has expired in the UK. I have nothing to say save that I would request you to tell us what measures have the Central Government taken to protect people from the disease. What is the way to come out of its grip? How is it going to be stopped from spreading? These are the only things that I would like to say.