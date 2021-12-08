Kalyan Banerjee’s intervention during Minister’s reply on High Court & Supreme Court Judges Bill

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, the Honourable Law Minister has referred to my name, saying that I supported the National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill. Yes, I supported it. I spoke for more than 50 minutes. Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad was then the Law Minister. He also praised me on the floor of the House.

Incidentally, that Act has been declared ultra vires by the Supreme Court. If an Act has been declared ultra vires by the Supreme Court, then where do we stand? We stand with the collegium [its validity]. In addition to that judgement, only the MoP [Memorandum of Procedure] has come. The Act has been declared ultra vires and said MOP will be … (interrupted by Speaker). Therefore, the argument which I made on that day can’t be taken as support for that work. Because that work … (interrupted by Speaker)