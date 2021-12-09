Kalyan Banerjee makes an intervention during the Minister’s reply to the discussion on The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, in 1959, a general notification was issued by an Honourable Minister when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister. Categories of cases were categorically identified for which general consent was to be sought from States and West Bengal, with Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy as the chief minister, gave consent to the notification. You can check it up. I have read it, I have done my research on it. In 1961, 59 notifications were presented for consent from State governments. But, incidentally, after 1961, no consent has been given by the state of West Bengal. You can check it up.