Kalyan Banerjee asks Supplementary Questions on data about cases in courts

Sir, through you, I want to inform the Honourable Law Minister that there was no substitute to accepting virtual court during COVID-19. It has gone on to a certain extent and has been done well.

But, one is that whatever the data you are giving are about admission cases not hearing cases. And the greatest problem is poor connectivity. The problem is not with the courts but the poor connectivity in rural areas, which is creating a crisis of sorts.

Second is about the district courts. I will request the Honourable Minister to collect the data from district courts and the munsif courts all over India to find out how many civil cases and criminal cases are being heard. This is not being done properly. And there is no proper examination being done because the evidence is not in place. Kindly take care about this.