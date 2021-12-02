Kalyan Banerjee asks Question on easing traffic movement in Dankuni

Sir, through you, I want to ask the Honourable Minister—although it’s not directly related but the Minister will know about this—the problem is this: The Shaktigarh Bypass passes through Dankuni in my constituency. After evening, due to tremendous traffic jam, it gets almost impossible for passengers to use it. Do you have any plan for the extension of the national highway, because the infrastructure that is existing is not enough now? Due to the traffic congestion, Dankuni too gets very crowded. Wil you kindly just inform us whether an overbridge or underpass can be constructed ease the problem?