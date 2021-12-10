Kalyan Banerjee asks a Supplementary Question on the break-up of fund allotment for video-conferencing facilities for four high courts

Sir, with great respect I say that the Honourable Minister is proceeding with a very laudable object (video-conferencing facility). There is no doubt about it. There are many constraints that I am also well aware of. The problem is that the system has not yet been installed in the trial courts and district courts. The issue needs to be seen to quickly. Family courts are not functioning at all, and so women are being deprived.

My only question is this: In your statement, it has been stated that Rs 1,151.8 crore has been released to the various high courts for this purpose. I would request you to give the break-up for four high courts—Calcutta High Court, Allahabad High Court, Mumbai High Court and Gujarat High Court.