Kalyan Banerjee asks a Question on schemes for solar-generated electricity for educational institutions

FULL TRANSCRIPT

In my state, there is a scheme whereby any educational institution having a monthly electricity bill of more than Rs 10,000 is provided with a solar plant for electricity supply. This reduces the electricity bill substantially.

My question is, is there any such scheme for educational institutions all over India so that electricity costs can be reduced? Besides the cost factor, many places have low voltage, especially during summer, and this leads to problems for students.