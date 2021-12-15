Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asks a Question on the status of a railway line in Barak Valley of Assam

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I want to draw the attention of the Honourable Railway Minister to the Barak Valley in Assam, where development is very poor and many poor people live. During the tenure of Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee, a survey was done for a railway line between Dullabherra and Cheragi. What is the status of the line at the moment and also, will it ever happen?

Thank you, Sir.