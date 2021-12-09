Asit Kumar Mal makes Zero Hour mention on the bad state of Visva-Bharati University

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, I would like to tell you that the glorious Visva-Bharati University is now in a most miserable and intolerable state. Allegations raised against Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty, the vice-chancellor, including those of financial corruption, suspending of staff, withholding of pension and salary, etc. The staff and the professors are extremely troubled with anxiety because the vice-chancellor has created a most fearful atmosphere only to enforce his supremacy. I met the concerned Minister and gave him a letter so that he can take steps to solve the problems but have not received any reply till today. The Honourable Prime Minister is himself the chancellor of the university.

I, with the utmost urgency, would like to draw the kind attention of the Prime Minister to look into the matter and take the necessary steps to save this most dignified of institutions. Thank you, Sir.