Asit Kumar Mal makes Zero Hour mention on restoring the Doordarshan Kendra in Santiniketan

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir,

The venerable Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, the then Prime Minister, gave a start to the setting up of a Doordarshan Kendra television centre in Santiniketan to broadcast the messages, doctrine and culture of Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore, both at home and abroad. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the then Honourable Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, with Somnath Chatterjee, then Honourable Member of Parliament, as the chief guest and Professor Dilip Kumar Sinha, the then vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, had inaugurated the centre on Monday, August 19, 1998. It is very sad that this Doordarshan Kendra has been closed down.

I would, consequently, like to draw the attention of the Honorable Prime Minister to the issue with the aim of restoring the Doordarshan Kendra for the greater interest of humankind.

Thank you, Sir. Thank you so much.