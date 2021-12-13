Aparupa Poddar speaks under Rule 377 on compensation for losses suffered by potato and paddy farmers of Bengal due to cyclones

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Thank you, Chairman Sir, for giving me a chance to speak under Rule 377. Potatoes are cultivated on almost 4 lakh acres of land in West Bengal from December to March by about 10 lakh farmers. Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Jawad caused large-scale damage to the standing paddy, potato and other crops. In the southern districts of West Bengal, which includes my Lok Sabha constituency of Arambagh in Hooghly district, the floods due to Cyclone Yash had already caused enough damage to the farmers, which was aggravated by Cyclone Jawad

I request the Government to expedite the dispersal of the money under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to the potato and paddy farmers of my constituency, who have suffered recurring losses due to these natural calamities. Thank you, Sir.