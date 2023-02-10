Santanu Sen’s Supplementary Question during Question Hour on February 10, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha regarding the Union government’s plans for filling up the huge number of vacancies in Indian Railways

Respected Chairman, Sir, I thank you for allowing me to raise the supplementary question. As per record, from 2018 to 2022, nearly 92,000 posts of Indian Railways have been abolished. Despite this abolition, still the vacancies are around 2.98 lakh. My humble question to the hon. Minister is: What is the stand of the Ministry regarding the same?