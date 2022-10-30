Federal structure must remain intact: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the convocation ceremony of the West Bengal University of Juridical Sciences today.

Highlights of her speech at the programme:

Democracy is under attack at the hands of a group of people.

If this continues, the country will turn into an autocracy.

The federal stricture must remain intact.

We have seen in the last two months, what the judiciary is all about.

In many cases, media trials are taking place before the actual trials, which goes against the ethos of a proper judicial system.

In these types of situations, a person’s reputation is destroyed even before a court gives a judgment.

The reputation of character is a person’s most precious possession. Once it is lost, it’s impossible to get it back.

The judiciary must save democracy.