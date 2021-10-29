October 29, 2021
Trinamool never compromises; I never came to Goa to remain just a signboard: Mamata Banerjee
As part of her three-day tour of the state, Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee today held a meeting with the party leadership of Goa. Earlier, she inducted into the party Nafisa Ali, Mrinalini Deshprabhu and tennis star Leander Paes.
Excerpts of the press conference she held:
Trinamool never compromises. Our party can never be sold out. I never came to Goa to remain just a signboard. We believe in democracy.
I had last come to Goa 10 years back, while I was the Union railway minister, to inaugurate the International Film Festival of India.
We have to bring a new dawn to Goa.
I believe in secularism, I believe in a united India.
I too am a daughter of Goa.
I was shown black flags at the airport; however, I just said ‘namaste’.
During Trinamool Congress’s rule in Bengal, poverty in the state has reduced by 40 per cent.
Before I came to Goa, our party’s posters had been vandalised.
If you believe in us, we will be ready to fight for you.
We are duty-bound to preserve the cultural heritage of Goa.
No divisive politics can be encouraged.