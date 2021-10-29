Trinamool never compromises; I never came to Goa to remain just a signboard: Mamata Banerjee

As part of her three-day tour of the state, Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee today held a meeting with the party leadership of Goa. Earlier, she inducted into the party Nafisa Ali, Mrinalini Deshprabhu and tennis star Leander Paes.

Excerpts of the press conference she held:

Trinamool never compromises. Our party can never be sold out. I never came to Goa to remain just a signboard. We believe in democracy.

I had last come to Goa 10 years back, while I was the Union railway minister, to inaugurate the International Film Festival of India.

We have to bring a new dawn to Goa.

I believe in secularism, I believe in a united India.

I too am a daughter of Goa.

I was shown black flags at the airport; however, I just said ‘namaste’.

During Trinamool Congress’s rule in Bengal, poverty in the state has reduced by 40 per cent.

Before I came to Goa, our party’s posters had been vandalised.

If you believe in us, we will be ready to fight for you.

We are duty-bound to preserve the cultural heritage of Goa.

No divisive politics can be encouraged.