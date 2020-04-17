We cannot have Gujarat incidents being passed off as having taken place in Metiabruz: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference today, outlining all the achievements of the State Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the future plans. She also asked everyone to be very careful about fake news.

Highlights:

Situation in Howrah is sensitive and concerning; complete watch and control required

If not controlled, then community spread of virus will happen

All persons will have to stay inside their homes

No one will be allowed to enter markets without wearing masks

Not more than 5 persons will be allowed in/outside a shop while keeping safe distance

Strict control will has to be maintained, police will be stationed at all markets; if required armed police may have to be deployed

Touchwood, 10 districts have not had a single case; but that does not mean you can do away with precautions; safety

Howrah will have to be converted from red zone to green zone in 14 days; how it is done, I don’t know but it will have to be done

Strict vigilance will have to be kept on borders; unwanted persons can come in at any time

Other than Howrah, three other districts are sensitive – N. 24 Parganas, Purbo Medinipur, Paschim Burdwan (Pl confirm) – they will have to be made orange zones in 7 days

22 new cases of Coronavirus positive; total active cases now is 162; 4 have gone home after being cured

Hooghly district will also have to be kept under strict vigil; it borders Burdwan and there are large number of factory workers staying there

Malda also strict vigil required, on one side is Bihar and other side is Bangladesh border;

CS: Murshidabad situation also serious; house to house sanitation being carried out; segregation & isolation required of all suspected cases

Uttar Dinajpur, like Malda, inter-state roads will have to be constantly checked

Siliguri too will have to be kept under heavy watch; large number of people come and go through here

Banks have to be told that when you call customers, do not call more than 7 at a time; DMs, please make note of this

FIRs will be lodged against those violating lockdown restrictions; action will be taken according to provisions of the Act

Ration shopkeepers will have to be told to keep 5kg packets ready; this will avoid crowding

If required, local clubs can be sanitised and the packets can be made there

At Howrah & Kolkata ration shops, the rules will have to be strictly followed; lockdown will have to be strictly enforced

100-day job scheme workers can be appointed for various types of essential service work

Reopening of jute mills requires some planning – where there is strict lockdown (like Howrah), reduce workforce to 5% from 15%

Inter-district migratory workers movement has started; where possible, their movement may be facilitated; no one should go hungry

Under Sneher Porosh scheme, Rs 1,000 will be given to migrant workers who are stranded in other states; this will be done online from Monday

Journalists to be included in special insurance scheme being extended to frontline personnel. All DMs, please note and extend to all accredited journalists in districts

Beware of false and fake news and social media posts; bring it to the notice of the police; we cannot have Gujarat incidents being passed off as having taken place in Metiabruz

Howrah and Kolkata, the two red zones declared by the state govt, have 90% of the cases so far