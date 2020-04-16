April 16, 2020
90% people entitled to free rations have been covered; the remaining is under process: Mamata Banerjee
The chief secretary, followed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressed the press today.
Highlights:
Chief secretary’s briefing
No. of active cases (24 new) 144
Total death is 10 (audit committee has confirmed 3 new deaths)
9 patients have been cured and have been discharged
3,811 tests carried out in last 24 hours
MSME in state has enabled 99% production of equipment
3.47 lakh PPE distributed
2.23 lakh N-94 masks
6.95 lakh gloves
5,000 thermal guns
70,000 litres hand sanitisers
3,915 persons in govt quarantine; 36,982 in home quarantine
Cabinet decisions
Property/sale deeds can be done online through e-registration; once lockdown is withdrawn, physical document can be collected after biometrics submitted
20% of registration fee has been reduced
Chief Minister’s briefing:
New food secretary has been appointed today following some problems in distribution
Some complaints had come in that people were getting only 50% of entitlement; inquiries have been conducted and problem is being solved
90% people entitled to free rations have been given; the remaining is under process through ration shops
Sweet shops to be open from 8 am to 4pm