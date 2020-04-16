90% people entitled to free rations have been covered; the remaining is under process: Mamata Banerjee

The chief secretary, followed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressed the press today.

Highlights:

Chief secretary’s briefing

No. of active cases (24 new) 144

Total death is 10 (audit committee has confirmed 3 new deaths)

9 patients have been cured and have been discharged

3,811 tests carried out in last 24 hours

MSME in state has enabled 99% production of equipment

3.47 lakh PPE distributed

2.23 lakh N-94 masks

6.95 lakh gloves

5,000 thermal guns

70,000 litres hand sanitisers

3,915 persons in govt quarantine; 36,982 in home quarantine

Cabinet decisions

Property/sale deeds can be done online through e-registration; once lockdown is withdrawn, physical document can be collected after biometrics submitted

20% of registration fee has been reduced

Chief Minister’s briefing:

New food secretary has been appointed today following some problems in distribution

Some complaints had come in that people were getting only 50% of entitlement; inquiries have been conducted and problem is being solved

90% people entitled to free rations have been given; the remaining is under process through ration shops

Sweet shops to be open from 8 am to 4pm