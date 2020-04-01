Coming two weeks is very crucial – test by fire. Please stay indoors: plea by CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a media briefing today, flanked by the chief secretary and a panel of expert doctors. She gave an update on the battle against Covid-19, and made a fervent appeal to stay indoors.

Highlights of what she said:

The next two weeks will be a test by fire for the people of the state. It is a very crucial time. Please follow the guidelines of the Government, which are based on expert doctors’ advice.

PLEASE STAY AT HOME FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS. You will get all the time to play carrom, have street corner gup-shup later. But you must stay off the streets now.

PLEASE MAINTAIN DISTANCE FROM OTHER PERSONS if you have to go out on essential work or errand, for everyone’s sake. This virus can infect anyone if these precautions are not strictly maintained.

The State Government has so far distributed:

1,11,394 PPE suits,

42,965 N-95 masks,

3,200 thermal guns,

18,363 litres of sanitiser.

Total cases detected so far: 37, of whom 3 persons have been completely cured

Over 2,000 persons are in complete home quarantine.

She again emphasised that there was no need to panic. There was no need to crowd the markets or ration shops. They will be open and everything will be available every day. DO NOT STAND NEAR OTHER PEOPLE IN MARKETS OR SHOPS. Maintain distance always and wash hands frequently.

Together, with all your cooperation, this battle will be won, and normal days will once again return, she assured.