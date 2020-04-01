Didi pens song to give hope in this time of gloom

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today posted a song on her official Facebook page. The song, ‘Jhor Theme Jabe Ekdin’ (‘The Storm Will Blow Over One Day’) has been written by her and composed and sung by the famous singer and former Trinamool Congress MP, Kabir Suman.

In the accompanying message, Mamata Banerjee has once again assured the people of Bangla to not be afraid but be careful. She has written that the government is always beside the people, so there’s no reason to panic. She has asked everyone to stay healthy and stay safe.

Here is the link to the post and the song