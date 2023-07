Santanu Sen’s Point of Order, quoting Rule 258, on the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha constantly interrupting the Leader of Opposition during his speech

Sir, as per Rule 258, Sir, what is the role of LoP? When LoP is being requested to speak time and again, he is being interfered or interrupted by the Leader of the House.Where is the prestige of LoP?The LoP has got every right to speak out and he is being

interrupted.