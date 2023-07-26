Santanu Sen’s 2 Supplementary Questions on Manipur during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha

Will the Minister of Cooperation be pleased to state: (a) the number of farmers who have directly benefitted from the reforms introduced in the cooperative sector, as per the Cooperative Societies Act, 2021, details thereof; (b) a breakdown of the benefits received by these farmers, such as improved access to credit facilities, market linkages, training opportunities, etc., the details thereof; (c) whether Government has or is planning any targeted measures aimed at ensuring inclusivity of marginalized communities, women, and small-scale farmers and equitable

access to benefits within the sector; and (d) if so, the details thereof?