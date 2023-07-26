July 26, 2023
Santanu Sen’s 2 Supplementary Questions on Manipur during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha
Will the Minister of Cooperation be pleased to state: (a) the number of farmers who have directly benefitted from the reforms introduced in the cooperative sector, as per the Cooperative Societies Act, 2021, details thereof; (b) a breakdown of the benefits received by these farmers, such as improved access to credit facilities, market linkages, training opportunities, etc., the details thereof; (c) whether Government has or is planning any targeted measures aimed at ensuring inclusivity of marginalized communities, women, and small-scale farmers and equitable
access to benefits within the sector; and (d) if so, the details thereof?