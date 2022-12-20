Kalyan Banerjee (Lok Sabha) on 20.12.22 asked whether the government is planning to provide adequate training to police officers to detect cyber-crimes

Sir, it is an undisputed fact that everyday there is a sharp increase in cybercrimes all over India. Forget about all over India, it is going beyond India also. To my mind, what I have seen is that proper training has not been given in any of the States to any of the officers. Even at the Central level, there are no properly trained officers to detect cybercrimes. Apart from that, there is a failure to make prosecutors in cybercrimes and specialists in cybercrimes. That is a great difficulty that we are having. That is the reason why prosecution is not going on; conviction is not being made, and it is not being detected. My question to the hon. Minister is this. I would like to know whether the Central Government is thinking to provide appropriate training to the police officers either in the States or at the Centre, at whichever levels they are there, to detect cybercrimes