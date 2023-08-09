Dr Santanu Sen’s Point of Order seeking neutral coverage by Sansad TV in Rajya Sabha

Sir, I wish to make a point of order. Sir, this is under Rule 258. First of all, I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity at last, as I have been trying to raise a point of order for the last few days. My point is, whenever there is any speaker from the Treasury Benches, the full focus of the camera is on him. On the contrary, whenever there is any speaker from the Opposition Benches, even up to the level of the Leader of the Opposition, hardly a small section is being shown on the television. Sir, this is my point, that the camera and the television should be neutral.