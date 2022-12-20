Dola Sen (Rajya Sabha) on 20.12.22 making a Zero Hour mention on resolving the issues of non-payment of wages under MGNREGA Scheme and disbursal of funds for other Union Government schemes

Thank you, Mr. Chairman, Sir, for giving me this chance to speak on ‘urgent need to address delay in disbursal of funds under various Central Schemes’ as zero-hour submission. Sir, there is an urgent need for intervention from the Union Government for the disbursal of funds under the MGNREGA, the PM Awas Yojana, and the PM Gram Sadak Yojana. सर, एमजीएनआरईजीए पर वेज भी बाकी है , जो गैर-कानूनी है। हरेक अपोिज़शन गवनर्मȂट का एक लाख करोड़ सेज्यादा का डेवलपमȂट फं ड बाकी है , वह भी िमिनÎटर्ीज़ को देना चािहए। मȅएक बात और कहना चाहती हूं िक सȂटर्ल गवनर्मȂट Îटेट गवनर्मȂट को इन ÎकीÇस पर Ģपोशर्नली कं टर्ीÅयट ू करना चाहती है , तो क्यȗ हम इसको नेम नहीं करȂगे – Ģधान मंतर्ी, मुख्य मंतर्ी योजना और केन्दर् राज्य Îकीम। मȅबोलना चाहूंगी िक यह दुख की बात हैिक हम नेशनल ǩमनू राइट्स कमीशन (एनएचआरसी) को िबहार जातेदेखतेहȅ , बगालं जाते देखतेहȅ , लेिकन वेकभी य.ूपी. और गुजरात मȂनहीं जातेहȅ।…(Ëयवधान)… इसिलए in protest, while laying my papers on Zero Hour submission, we are walking out during the zero-hour submission.