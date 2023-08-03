Derek O’Brien’s Point of Order, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha

Sir, we fully understand what you have said Sir that you have said Sir, that the procedural matter means that 267, our emergency notices which we have given, you are looking at some other sections of the rules. Sir, without getting into the procedural nitigritty even though we do believe that 267 supersedes all other rules. All 267 notices you have received today supersedes any other 176 notice. But that is not the issue Sir. The issue is the people of this country want to hear us on Manipur. We as an Opposition, all of us including our respected leader. Sir, we want this discussion on Manipur, we are not here to show ego or arrogance. Sir, I will appeal through you to the Leader of the House, Manipur needs care, needs healing and needs to listen to a voice of consolation. I will appeal through you to the Leader of the House, let us find a solution because this logjam is helping nobody. We will suggest through you Sir, Manipur has to be discussed for six or eight hours. Let us discuss it in a spirit of One Nation. This is not one state. We are very serious about this. Even our Leader of the Opposition <interruption> We come to you with this spirit and I appeal through you Sir, to the Leader of the House, there is a very simple way <interruptions>