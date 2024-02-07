AparupaPoddar’s speech in Lok Sabha during the General Discussion and Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants on Account on the Interim Union Budget and Interim Budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25, and Discussion and Voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2023-24

Thank you, hon. Chairperson, Sir. Sir, I rise here to speak on behalf of my All India Trinamool Congress Party on Interim Budget 2024-25. Sir, in 2014, we all have been listening to one mantra of this Modi Government which is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. I want to ask one thing to the hon. Finance Minister. Whose vikas are you talking about? Is it of the one per cent, the richest of this country who control the 40 per cent of the country’s wealth, or of 2,623 wilful defaulters who had not paid their outstanding amount of Rs. 1,96,049 crore? Well, let me be very clear that you are not definitely talking about the vikas of the farmers. I say this because today the real wage of an agricultural labourer is just Rs. 200 per day. It means only Rs. 6,300 per month. इसमेंवेरोर्ी, िाि, चावि और बच्चों कीपढ़ाई कैसेिेंगे? Sir, in this Budget, under major Union schemes, funds for Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations have been slashed by 39 per cent. In fact, the Government could not use 52 per cent of the funds under this Scheme. The Finance Minister talked about Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana in her speech but ended up by reducing the amount for this scheme by 21 per cent compared to the last year. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Ms. Mamta Banerjee has tripled the farmers’ income. In fact, for being truthful, for working hard, for delivering on her promises, how has this Government rewarded her by starving the State of West Bengal of the rightful dues? I will remind the Finance Minister about the funds which are still due to the State of West Bengal, which include Rs. 9,330 crore under the Awas Yojana, Rs. 6,900 crore under MGNREGA, Rs. 7000 for paddy procurement under NFSA. The total dues to West Bengal including GST compensation, cyclone relief, National Health Mission, Performance Grants and others amount to over Rs. 1 lakh crore. Sir, funds for Regional Connectivity Scheme, AMRUT Scheme, Smart City Mission have been slashed by 60 per cent to 35 per cent. In the Ministry of Civil Aviation, funds have been slashed to 26 per cent. What has happened to the dream of Pradhan Mantri? प्रधान मंत्री जी का सपना था लक चप्पि पहननेवािा भी हवाई जहाज मेंउड़ सकिा है। क्या यह लसफड जमुिा ही रह गया है? परसों ही मैंनेकिकिा स जयपरु के लिए इकोनॉमी क्िास की फ्िाइर् िी थी, लजसमें25 हजार रुपयेलिए गए। अगर इकोनॉमी क्िास की लर्कर् के लिए 25 हजार रुपयेिेसकिेहैंिो हवाई चप्पि वािा साधारण इंसान फ्िाइर् मेंकैसेजा सकिा है? हमारेप्रधान मंत्री जी नेअपनेभार्ण मेंबहुि अच्छी बाि कही लक उन्होंनेप्राइस को कं ट्ोि कर लिया है। यह अच्छी बाि है? अगर यही अच्छी बाि हैिो वर्ड2014 मेंहम िोग 24 रुपयेप्रलि लकिो पर चावि िेिेथेऔर आज वह 42 रुपयेप्रलि लकिो हो गया है। वर्ड2014 मेंगेह ं15 रुपये प्रलि लकिो पर िेिेथेऔर आज 28 रुपयेप्रलि लकिो हो गया है। … प्याज 16 रुपयेलकिो िेिेथेऔर आज 37 रुपयेप्रलि लकिो हो गया है। एक पैकेर् ब्रेर् और िूध 100 रुपयेहो गया है। आम गहृ णी की रसोई पर इन िोगों नेधावा बोि लिया आप नारी शलि की बाि करिेहैं, िेलकन आप बिाइए लक भारिीय जनिा पार्ी की सरकार 80 परसेंर् राज्यों मेंहै, जहांपर एक भी मलहिा मख्ुयमंत्री नहीं है, एक भी मलहिा गहृ मंत्री नहीं ह, ै एक भी लवि मंत्री नहीं है… िेलकन आज आप मलहिाओंके लिए लकिना बोििेहैं? िस साि पीछेचिेजाइए िो पलिम बंगाि मेंसश्रुी ममिा बनजी मलहिा मख्ुयमंत्री, िलमिनार्ुमेंजयिलििा जी, आपके गजुराि मेंआनंिीबेन पर्ेि जी और आपके राजस्थान मेंवसंधुरा राजेजी मख्ुयमंत्री थीं … इन्होंनेसरकार अच्छेसे चिायी है।… आप िोग पालिडयामेंर् मेंमलहिाओंके लिए लबि िािेहैं, ‘बेर्ी पढ़ाओ, बेर्ी बचाओ’ का नारा िगािेहैं, िेलकन ग्राउण्र् ररयलिर्ी कुछ और है। आज भारि मेंलसफड एक मलहिा मख्ुयमंत्री ह, ैलजसका नाम सश्रुी ममिा बनजी है। … : आए लिन भारिीय जनिा पार्ी के एमपी, एमएिएज़ हर रोज ममिा बनजी जी को खरी-खोर्ी सनुा रहेहैं।… क्यों? क्योंलक वेअच्छा काम कर रही हैं।… (व्यवधान) क्या आप िोग मलहिा मुि भारि चाहिेहैं? इसलिए ममिा बनजी जी को गिि बोििेहैं… आपकी जो मलहिा मिु भारि की मंशा है, वह कभी साकार नहीं होगी।…