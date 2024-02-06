Aparupa Poddar’s speech on The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Thank you, Madam. I thank my party, All-India Trinamool Congress, for giving me this opportunity to speak on the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023. It is a pleasure to see that this Government is finally giving respect to the Valmiki Community through the Scheduled Caste Order and the Koli Community and the Pahari Ethnic Group through the Schedule Tribe order. But, at the same, time, it is extremely disheartening to see what this Government is doing with the SCs, STs and OBCs across the Country. Has it been fulfilling the reservation facilities already in vogue in other parts of the country? Has there been any specific object to uplift the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the Government of India? That needs to be clarified. No specific projects or ideas have been tabled in the House to improve the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Only implementation of reservation policy will not serve the purpose. In the perspective of coming elections, this has been initiated by the Central Government. Provision of punishment for atrocities on backward people has not been highlighted. In 2022 alone, there were nearly 60,000 atrocities against the Schedule Castes and 10,064 atrocities against the Schedule Tribes. As per the NCRB data, the crime against tribals has been increasing year after year. Just in 2 years, from 2020 to 2022, there has been nearly 22 per cent increase in crimes against tribals. Madam, the gross enrolment ratio of SC and ST students at the undergraduate level is at 23 per cent and 17.2 per cent respectively whereas the national average is 26.3 per cent. As per the Union Government initiative, the Eklavya Schools are meant for the SC and ST students. But, still, 38,000 vacancies across the country have not been filled up. आप स्कूल्स बना रहेहैं, कॉलेजज बना रहेहैं, यूननवनसिटीज बना रहेहैं। अगर वैकेन्सीज फुलनफल नहीं होंगेतो पढ़ाएगा कौन? स्टूडेंट्स आएगं ेऔर पढ़ानेवालेटीचसिनहीं रहेंगेतो कैसेहोगा। Madam, even as per the recent data, we have witnessed that the amount allotted for the Union Government’s Umbrella Scheme for Development of Scheduled Castes and the Umbrella Programme for Development of Scheduled Tribes has been underspent. Sir, these schemes underspent nearly 28 per cent and 24 per cent of the amount respectively. मैडम, अच्छीबात बोल रही ह ं, आप सनुनए। अगर इतना अच्छा नवकास दस साल सेभारतीय जनता पाटी या मोदी जी की सरकार कर रही हैतो नफर येलोग इलैक्शन सेक्यों डर रहेहैं? दूध का दूध और पानी का पानी हो जाएगा। देश या कश्मीर की जनता तय कर देगी नक इन लोगों नेअच्छे काम नकए हैं। इन लोगों को, जम्मू-कश्मीर का स्टेटहुड वानपस करवा दीनजए। नडमोनेटाइजेशन के नाम पर देश की आवाम, जनता लाइन मेंलगी रही, नकतनों नेअपनी जान गंवा दी। आज तक टेरररज्म बंद नहीं हुआ। हमारेजवान आए नदन अपनी आह नत देरहेहैं। आप तो फैडरल स्रक्चर को हटिकर रहेहो, आहत कर रहेहो। नदन-ब-नदन इस तरह की घटना होगी, यह सही बात नहीं है। बंगाल मेंममता बनजी नेशैड्यूल्ड कास्ट एडवाइजरी काउंनसल सैटअप नकया हैजो अभी तक नकसी स्टेट नेनहीं नकया है। मैडम, एक नमनट देदीनजए। मैंएक नमनट मेंअपनीबात कम्पलीट कर दूगं ी। Madam, in fact, the Ministry spent only 20 per cent less than what they were allotted. We need more schemes for the welfare of students and also for the welfare of SCs, STs, OBCs and the minorities. We have started Kanyashree scheme which is benefitting 78 lakh women in West Bengal and which has been recognised by the United Nations. यह आप लोगों को अच्छा नहीं लगेगा। ममता दीदी की सरकार नेशैड्यूल्ड कास्ट एडवाइजरी काउंनसल बनाई हैजो नकसी भी स्टेट मेंनहीं है। हमारेदेश के महामनहम राष्ट्रपनत जी भी दनलत हैं, शैड्यूल्ड कास्ट कम्यनुनटी सेहैं। नया पानलियामेंट हाउस जब इनऑगरटे हुआ था, उसमेंवह नहीं आई थीं। कपूररया जी नेहम लोगों को नसखाया है। अगर सही मायनेमेंउन थॉट्स को लेकर आगेबढ़ना चाहतेहैंतो सबको लेकर चलना चानहए। इस तरह पागलों के जैसेनचल्लानेसेकुछ नहीं होगा। …