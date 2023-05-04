This is not just a tide, this is a flood—and a weapon to stop the BJP in the future: Mamata Banerjee

On May 4, for the first time during the Trinamoole Nabo Jowar mass outreach programme, which was on its tenth day, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were seen on stage together. While giving her full support to the programme, the Trinamool chairperson gave a message to the next generation.

Highlights of her speech:

People have given their whole-hearted support to this programme and therefore, it has my support too. I will always back the people’s choice.

Those who are new here should also be aware of the history of the party’s struggle.

My initial suggestion was to not conduct this programme at a stretch for two months, so as to get some respite in between. But today’s generation is very stubborn. So Abhishek said let me get to know the pulse of the people by being on the road continuously for two months.

I had undertaken a mass outreach programme by traversing 23,000 km, starting possibly from Belpahari, in 1993.

What happened in Madhya Pradesh? Fifty-four people were killed in the course of the investigation. But we never stopped anyone from investigating here. But they are still giving us warnings continuously, barging into people’s homes without any permission, without any papers. Nobody will tolerate forever something that is illegal. Till I am alive, I will never let NRC take place.

The amount of work done here through social service schemes has not been done anywhere else in the world. Through Lakshmir Bhandar, I have secured the future of women. When they will get old, they would get included in old-age pension schemes. There are several schemes for students too.

Many people have used slander, have spoken ill about this Nabo Jowar movement. But this new tide will sweep everyone in its wake. This is not just a tide, this is a flood—and a weapon to stop the BJP in the future.

This mass outreach programme will end at Gangasagar. On that day again I will meet them.