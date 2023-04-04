I was, am and will always be with the people: Mamata Banerjee

A meeting of the booth workers of Purba Medinipur district was held today, which was chaired by Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee. It was attended, among others, by all the party MLAs and panchayat-level leaders from the district.

Highlights of the chairperson’s speech:

Violence is not the culture of Bengal. People here do not support riots. The people of the state will not tolerate everything in silence. They will give the appropriate reply at the appropriate time, and make the riot-provokers leave the state.

In this very district, behind our backs, a few harmads have sold government jobs, jobs even from the district of Purulia.

In Nandigram, in the name of a new sunrise, people were once barred from leaving their homes for seven whole days. I had undertaken a 26-day fast to protest those atrocities. As long as I am alive, I will continue with my protests. I was, am and will always be with the people.

The Union government has stopped the disbursal of funds to the state for the 100 Days’ Work Scheme, the housing scheme and the construction of 12,000 km of roads. The money is not Delhi’s right to keep.

This time the Duare Sarkar camps are being held in every booth. Our government will come to every booth to ensure the people get its services.

Our party needs efficient workers for the panchayat elections. Some will get tickets, some would not. But we will stand by everybody. This is the party’s responsibility.