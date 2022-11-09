Ready to give my life but won’t let anyone snatch your citizenship: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee addressed a meeting in Krishnanagar.

Highlights of her speech:

You have to diligently work for the betterment of the Nadia district organisation. I am asking my MLAs to not fight among themselves. Those who cannot control their egos can leave the party. I have no need for them. And without the symbol, there’s nothing.

The Trinamool family cannot be broken up. Those who quarrel would have to leave, however big a leader they may be. If Trinamool is united, BJP, CPI(M) and Congress would not be able to do anything.

What has the BJP done for the Matuas? Before every election, they come here to become the messiah of the Matua community and start lying about NRC, but once elections are done, they begin their divide-and-rule politics, be it with the Matuas or Rajbanshis.

Before every election, the BJP brings in people from outside the state, who start talking about giving you the right to citizenship. Who is not a citizen? Who said you are not citizens? Then how were their MPs and MLAs elected by your vote? And how did the prime minister become the prime minister without your votes?

I am saying this with all my authority: All my Matua brothers and sisters are citizens of this country. No one can snatch your citizenship. I am ready to give my life but won’t let anyone snatch your citizenship.