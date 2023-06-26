We want a panchayat of the people: Mamata Banerjee

A public meeting was held today at the Prannath High School ground in Chandamari in Cooch Behar district as part of Trinamool Congress’s campaign for the panchayat elections, where Mamata Banerjee spoke.

Highlights of the speech:

Remember that even if you lose (the panchayat elections), our government will remain in place – so there is no reason to worry or fear.

We will look after every aspect of the elections so that nobody is able to steal money. If you find anybody doing so, take a picture of the person and send us. Let us see who is wielding how much power.

If anybody from our party has hurt you, I am asking for pardon on their behalf. Slap the person – this right I am giving you.

The Centre has blockaded funding for rural roads. But we will get it from them, we will get it after winning the panchayat elections.

Trinamool will stand beside the families of those who lost their lives due to firing by BSF troops.

I have news that the BSF is planning to scare people in the border districts. If they do so, inform us immediately. It is as if firing at the people has become the BSF’s right in Cooch Behar.

The CPI(M), Congress and BJP have come together. On the one hand, we are trying to set up an anti-BJP grand alliance in Delhi and on the other, the CPI(M), Congress and BJP are ganging up against us here. We would break apart the gang, but at the same time, we will ensure the alliance in Delhi remains.

The CPI(M) has tortured you a lot, so do not bring them back to power. As for the Congress and BJP, they have each other’s backs.

Do not give money to anyone – we would not let any leader steal. We want a panchayat of the people. I have instructed the police to arrest and register an FIR against anyone who fires a bullet. If anyone from the BJP attacks you, boot them out using your ladles and sticks.