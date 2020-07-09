Trinamool to continuously protest successive decisions by the Centre that are anti-people and will deprive Bengal

India had last year made the dubious achievement of reaching the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. Without paying attention to that, the Prime Minister is moving towards divesting and privatising national organisations, taking the country towards further joblessness. He has also planned to shift the head offices of several organisations away from Kolkata and West Bengal. This is why Trinamool has started a continuous movement in protest.

The world this year is struggling with the Coronavirus. Even before its onslaught, the country and the world were going through economic distress. Then, from March started a series of lockdowns, during which a large number of people have lost their jobs, both in the organised and non-organised sectors. The costs of many daily essential items have gone beyond reach, and the Centre is not making any effort to control these rising prices. In the midst of this has come the threat of another India-China conflict.

Taking advantage of the current turmoil, the Central Government decided to privatise a section of such an institution as the Indian Railways. In addition to this, the Centre has decided to deprive Bengal by moving the headquarters of Coal India away from the state, and take away the control of cooperative banks from the State Government. It is for these unjust moves that the Trinamool has decided to go for a continuous agitation.

These are the issues that the Trinamool will be protesting against this week at various places:

* Rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas

* Privatisation of Railways

* Shifting of Coal India headquarters from Bengal

* Removing cooperative banks from the control of the State Government